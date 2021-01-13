Overview

Dr. Angela Klawitter, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Klawitter works at American Regional Health Center in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.