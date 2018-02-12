Dr. Angela King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela King, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
The Womens Clinic of Northern Colorado1107 S Lemay Ave Ste 300, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 493-7442
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Love her! She is patient and understanding and spends the time needed to understand you and your issues. She is kind and sympathetic when you are faced with issues. She is a straight talker and will tell you what you need to know, ask you the right questions and give you advise and direction. She also has a wonderful assistant, Amber. She is really busy and routine appointments need to be booked well in advance, so be patient!
About Dr. Angela King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1518931815
Education & Certifications
- Exempla-St Josephs Hosp
- Creighton University School of Medicine
16 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
