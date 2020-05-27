Dr. Angela Keen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Keen, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Keen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2750 E Cottonwood Pkwy Ste 540, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (801) 278-9062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keen?
I had my lids done and a breast reduction and lift. The whole experience was very professional. Love her and the staff. The outcome was fabulous.
About Dr. Angela Keen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
- 1487670881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keen speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Keen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.