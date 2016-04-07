See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Angela Kaza, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Angela Kaza, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Angela Kaza, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Kaza works at Las Vegas Bariatrics in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. JAMES MADURA II, MD
Dr. JAMES MADURA II, MD
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. DANIEL JOHNSON, MD
Dr. DANIEL JOHNSON, MD
4.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. IRVING JORGE, MD
Dr. IRVING JORGE, MD
4.7 (54)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Bariatrics
    7220 S Cimarron Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-1160
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gallbladder Removal
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gallbladder Removal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaza?

    Apr 07, 2016
    When Dr. Kazza walked in, the room lit up! She has a wonderful quality about her beaming with the kind of confidence that puts you right at, ease. She was very thurogh and made sure I knew what was going to happen during my hernia surgery. I would recommend her without hesitation.
    Larry Gessner in McClusky ND — Apr 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angela Kaza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angela Kaza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaza to family and friends

    Dr. Kaza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angela Kaza, MD.

    About Dr. Angela Kaza, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629336474
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaza works at Las Vegas Bariatrics in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kaza’s profile.

    Dr. Kaza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angela Kaza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.