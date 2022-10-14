Dr. Kadenhe-Chiweshe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Kadenhe-Chiweshe, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Kadenhe-Chiweshe, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Duane Reade19815 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Dr. Chiweshe and team are phenomenal. We thought we'd meet Dr. Chiweshe just once when our twins' g-tubes were placed, but Dr. C. and her team (shoutout to Emily!) were with us every step of the way, accessible for questions and emergencies, helpful in brainstorming solutions, and kind, empathetic and invested in our babies. We had so many doc appointments across Weill Cornell, but we ALWAYS looked forward to seeing Dr. C and team. Having g-tubes was a challenging chapter, but it wasn't SCARY, completely credited to this practice.
About Dr. Angela Kadenhe-Chiweshe, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1992956288
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Kadenhe-Chiweshe works at
