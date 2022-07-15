See All Hand Surgeons in Mitchellville, MD
Dr. Angela Jones, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mitchellville, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.

Dr. Jones works at MedStar Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Mitchellville, MD with other offices in Clinton, MD, Annapolis, MD and Riva, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mitchellville Office
    12158 Central Ave, Mitchellville, MD 20721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 881-0097
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Clinton Office
    9135 Piscataway Rd Ste 420, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 881-0097
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Annapolis Office
    621 Ridgely Ave Ste 401, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 881-0097
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Angela Jones MD LLC
    3123 Riva Rd Unit 177, Riva, MD 21140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 881-0097

Hospital Affiliations
  • Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Bluegrass Family Health
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareOregon
    CareSource
    Cigna
    Community Health Choice
    Conifer Health Solutions
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Maryland Physicians Care
    Medica
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Dr. Jones did a great job elevating the pain in my hand and arm from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. Professional, focused, kind - she is the answer to relief!
    — Jul 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angela Jones, MD
    About Dr. Angela Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669648457
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    • George Washington U Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones has seen patients for Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

