Dr. Angela Jackson, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Jackson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center and Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital.
Locations
David Billing Md. Lisa Delong M.d Richard Mcneely D.o. Angela Jackson1821 E High St, Springfield, OH 45505 Directions (937) 323-7340
Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital100 W Main St, Springfield, OH 45502 Directions (937) 521-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Angela Jackson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Select Specialty Hospital - Saginaw
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.