Dr. Angela Iacobelli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Iacobelli, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Allergy and Asthma Specialists of Michigan43417 Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 981-0390Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iacobelli?
Dr. Iacobelli is a great physician!! She spends a lot of time with me had is very concerned about my asthma and overall general health. I would highly recommend her to anyone who is looking for an allergy/asthma specialist. She has been my specialist for over 10 years.
About Dr. Angela Iacobelli, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1154356962
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iacobelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iacobelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iacobelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iacobelli speaks Italian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacobelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacobelli.
