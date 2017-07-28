See All Dermatologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Angela Hutcheson, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Hutcheson, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Hutcheson works at Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville
    920 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 233-6338
    Carolina Dermatology
    850 S Pleasantburg Dr Ste 103, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 999-4058

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2017
    Very professional . Warm,happy.
    Kenneth ray moser in Greenville, SC — Jul 28, 2017
    About Dr. Angela Hutcheson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780720458
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hutcheson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutcheson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutcheson works at Carolina Dermatology Of Greenville in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Hutcheson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutcheson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutcheson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutcheson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutcheson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

