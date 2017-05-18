Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herro Kovacik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Herro Kovacik works at
Locations
1
Horizon Eye Specialists and Lasik18325 N Allied Way Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 467-4966Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Millenium Vision - Downtown3030 N 3rd St Ste 1250, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 467-4966
3
Millennium Vision Inc20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 370, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 563-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr; Herro after seeing another ophthalmologist in Mesa that I was no happy with. I am so glad I did! She was so thorough in my examination and spent at least 15-20 minutes with me explaining everything. She is amazing!
About Dr. Angela Herro Kovacik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herro Kovacik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herro Kovacik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Herro Kovacik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Herro Kovacik works at
Dr. Herro Kovacik speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herro Kovacik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herro Kovacik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herro Kovacik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.