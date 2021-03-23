Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Hawkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Hawkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City and SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Locations
SSM Health Medical Group5612 SE 67th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 772-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Midwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She Is Kind, Nice And She Would Listen To You And Give Good Advice, She Was Also The BEST! Obgyn For My Pregnancy not Once Doubted Her she Was Gentle ?? I Recommend Any Pregnant Woman To Go To Her
About Dr. Angela Hawkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1760688071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
