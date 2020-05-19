Overview

Dr. Angela Harris, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.