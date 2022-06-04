Dr. Angela Harper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Harper, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Harper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Harper works at
Locations
Carolina Psychiatric Care LLC1415 Blanding St Ste 4, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 779-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Harper for several years for not just medication management but therapy. I can't begin to express my gratitude for how much she has helped me turn around my marriage, career, and relationships. She encourages me to see all sides and work on what I can change and accept what I cannot. I look forward to our time and get so much out of it.
About Dr. Angela Harper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1801860515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
