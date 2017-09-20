See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Swansea, MA
Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO

Pain Management
2 (34)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Swansea, MA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital.

Dr. Haliburda works at Saint Anne's Hospital Center for Pain Management in Swansea, MA with other offices in Fall River, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Anne's Hospital Center for Pain Management
    440 Swansea Mall Dr, Swansea, MA 02777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 675-5640
  2. 2
    St Annes Hospital
    795 Middle St, Fall River, MA 02721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 720-6277
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Anne's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Haliburda?

    Sep 20, 2017
    Dr Haliburda is one of the kindest and patient Doctors I have come across. I went in for a Cervical Epidural Injection and was a nervous wreck. She assured me it was all going to be ok and sat with me while I was in a massive panic. Her and the staff were great.
    mpa5524 in Fall River, MA — Sep 20, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Haliburda to family and friends

    Dr. Haliburda's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Haliburda

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO.

    About Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548210628
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haliburda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haliburda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haliburda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haliburda has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haliburda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Haliburda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haliburda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haliburda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haliburda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Angela Haliburda, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.