Dr. Angela Gray, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Gray, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

Dr. Gray works at Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Ultrasound
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Gestational Diabetes
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Angela Gray, MD

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1013947142
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Residency
  • Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Ctr Prgm
Medical Education
  • Ross University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Angela Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gray works at Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gray’s profile.

Dr. Gray has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

