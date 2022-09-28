Dr. Angela Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Gray, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Gray, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Locations
Franciscan Maternal-Fetal Medicine Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 1, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gray?
I was sent to see a specialist because of my abnormal genetic test results. I was seen by Dr. Gray and she confirmed the difficult news. She was very compassionate and empathetic with my husband and I. Though she gave us the most difficult news a new parent could hear, I was very grateful she was the one who did it. If you have any genetic abnormalities I would highly recommend to see her!
About Dr. Angela Gray, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1013947142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Ctr Prgm
- Ross University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gray using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gray speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
