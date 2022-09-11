Dr. Angela Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Gomez, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud.
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
Florida Geriatrics Associates747 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 606, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 444-7779
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Angela Gomez is very professional. She is excellent Dr. with lots of knowledge. She always explain the problem and listen our questions. She never rush and always take the time for her patients. She is a very dedicated Dr. Her staff are very friendly
About Dr. Angela Gomez, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720164064
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo (INTEC), Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
