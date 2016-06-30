Dr. Angela Gianini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gianini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Gianini, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Gianini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange.
Locations
Ormand Beach200 Booth Rd Ste A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's attentive, takes time, and the office is very friendly and clean. I would recommend her to all my friends, by far the best doctor we have ever had!
About Dr. Angela Gianini, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841223864
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gianini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gianini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gianini using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gianini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gianini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gianini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gianini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gianini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.