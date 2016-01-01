Overview

Dr. Angela Fishman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Greenwich, RI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.



Dr. Fishman works at University Gastroenterology in East Greenwich, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.