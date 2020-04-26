Overview

Dr. Angela Ferguson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Ferguson works at Southwest Medical Park in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.