Dr. Angela Fals, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Fals, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.

Dr. Fals works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Weight And Wellness At Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Weight & Wellness at Orlando
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 307, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Overweight
Obesity
Hypoglycemia
Overweight
Obesity

Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Angela Fals, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 24 years of experience
  • English, French
  • 1982691754
Education & Certifications

  • Loma Linda Univ Chldrn's Hosp
  • Loma Linda Univ Med Ctr|Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Angela Fals, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fals is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fals has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fals works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Weight And Wellness At Winter Park in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fals’s profile.

Dr. Fals has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fals.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fals, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fals appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

