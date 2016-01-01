See All Psychiatrists in Winchester, KY
Dr. Angela Durham, MD

Psychiatry
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Durham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winchester, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Durham works at CHI Saint Joseph Health Primary Care Associates in Winchester, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Opioid Dependence and Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pain Management Medicine
    475 Shoppers Dr, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 355-5010
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Opioid Dependence
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
    About Dr. Angela Durham, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1265695407
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
