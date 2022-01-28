Dr. Dolganiuc has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Dolganiuc, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Dolganiuc, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beckley, WV.
Dr. Dolganiuc works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Raleigh General Hospital1710 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 254-5102
- 2 1844 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 250-0307
-
3
Advanced Urology1717 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 461-3909
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolganiuc?
Very very nice and intelligent doctor. She took time and sat and explained everything to me. Was not rushed. She will answer the phone herself if nobody is available. So so happy I found her. She is one of the sweetest people I've met. You will not regret going to her. She is a genuine person who you can tell really cares about her patients
About Dr. Angela Dolganiuc, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316232317
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolganiuc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolganiuc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolganiuc works at
Dr. Dolganiuc has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolganiuc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolganiuc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolganiuc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolganiuc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolganiuc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.