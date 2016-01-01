Overview

Dr. Angela Divjak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shawano, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.



Dr. Divjak works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano in Shawano, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI and Clintonville, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.