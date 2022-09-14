Overview

Dr. Angela Dimango, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Dimango works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchiectasis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.