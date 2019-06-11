Dr. Angela Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Diamond, MD
Dr. Angela Diamond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center2200 NW Myhre Rd Rm 301, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 830-1100
Dr. Diamond operated on my husband in 2000 (4 bypass) in Indiana. I am happy to say he is still going strong! He followed her directions, quit smoking, exercised and at the age of 73 is still working part time as an operating engineer running heavy equipment. He enjoys going to work and does not plan to ever quit. Thank you Dr. Diamond for repairing my husband and returning him to his family!
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
