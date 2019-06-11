See All Vascular Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Overview

Dr. Angela Diamond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.

Dr. Diamond works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center
    2200 NW Myhre Rd Rm 301, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 830-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Carotid Artery Disease
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
Jun 11, 2019
Dr. Diamond operated on my husband in 2000 (4 bypass) in Indiana. I am happy to say he is still going strong! He followed her directions, quit smoking, exercised and at the age of 73 is still working part time as an operating engineer running heavy equipment. He enjoys going to work and does not plan to ever quit. Thank you Dr. Diamond for repairing my husband and returning him to his family!
William & Harriet Gattti in Clinton, IN — Jun 11, 2019
About Dr. Angela Diamond, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • 1023045101
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Angela Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Diamond works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Diamond’s profile.

Dr. Diamond has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

