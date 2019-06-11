Overview

Dr. Angela Diamond, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Diamond works at The Doctors Clinic: Salmon Medical Center in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

