Dr. Angela Desantis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Desantis, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center.
Locations
St. David's Medical Center919 E 32nd St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 476-7111
Austin OB GYN7112 Ed Bluestein Blvd Ste 105, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 445-4800
Cindy J. Mingea MD PA2911 Medical Arts St Ste 3, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 391-0175
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Desantis is a highly skilled clinician with a clear growth mindset. She preformed surgery on me immediately after our appointment due to an ectopic pregnancy. Her calm and expertise shun in this situation. She was not only able to perform the surgery expertly; she also had the forethought to insert dye to capture images for me to have for further diagnosis. I truly think practicing medicine is a calling for her and she thinks beyond the current situation to help her patients find answers. I cannot reccomend her enough.
About Dr. Angela Desantis, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821376989
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital & Medical Center Chicago Ill
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desantis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desantis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desantis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desantis has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desantis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Desantis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desantis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desantis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desantis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.