Dr. Angela Derosa, DO

Internal Medicine
2.5 (46)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Derosa, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Derosa works at The Hormone Zone in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Sedona, AZ and Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Derosa Medical PC
    9377 E Bell Rd Ste 361, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 619-4097
  2. 2
    Glendale Office
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste A200, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 619-4097
  3. 3
    Sedona Office
    61 Bell Rock Plz, Sedona, AZ 86351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 619-4097
  4. 4
    Chandler Office
    1727 W Frye Rd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 619-4097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Andropause
Back Pain
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy
Andropause
Back Pain
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy

Treatment frequency



Andropause Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angela Derosa, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992728729
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lutheran Gen Hosp/U Chicago
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Derosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

