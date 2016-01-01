Dr. Angela Derosa, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Derosa, DO
Overview
Dr. Angela Derosa, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Derosa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Derosa Medical PC9377 E Bell Rd Ste 361, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 619-4097
-
2
Glendale Office6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste A200, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 619-4097
-
3
Sedona Office61 Bell Rock Plz, Sedona, AZ 86351 Directions (480) 619-4097
-
4
Chandler Office1727 W Frye Rd Ste 120, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 619-4097
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derosa?
About Dr. Angela Derosa, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992728729
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Gen Hosp/U Chicago
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derosa accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derosa works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.