Overview

Dr. Angela Dempsey-Fanning, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Dempsey-Fanning works at MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.