Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Locations
Filutowski Eye Institute110 Yorktowne Dr, Daytona Beach, FL 32119 Directions (386) 788-6696Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Filutowski Eye Institute -- Orlando2295 S Hiawassee Rd Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 902-2533
Filutowski Eye Institute1070 Greenwood Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-5111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dempsey?
Dr. Dempsey was very friendly and professional as was everyone i interacted with at the office on Hiawassee Rd. A very pleasant and informative appointment.
About Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871715383
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Dempsey works at
