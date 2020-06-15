Overview

Dr. Angela Dempsey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.



Dr. Dempsey works at Filutowski Cataract & LASIK Institute in Daytona Beach, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.