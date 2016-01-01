Overview

Dr. Angela Dawson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at Kentucky Cardiovascular Consultants Pllc in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.