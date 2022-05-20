Overview

Dr. Angela Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Family Health Care Center in Statesboro, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.