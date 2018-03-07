See All Dermatologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Angela Davis, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Angela Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Reid Health.

Dr. Davis works at AVIVA Dermatology in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX, Richmond, IN, Sugar Land, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AVIVA Dermatology
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 500, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 468-0303
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care PA
    2950 Cullen Blvd Ste 102, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-0166
  3. 3
    Reid ENT
    1434 Chester Blvd, Richmond, IN 47374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 966-1600
  4. 4
    Sugarland
    1235 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 980-0166
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Jeannette Ouyang-Latimer, MD
    2510 W Grand Pkwy N, Katy, TX 77449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 442-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Reid Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Acne
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 07, 2018
    I met Dr Davis for the 1 st time. I had never had a full skin cancer screening. I felt very comfortable She was warm, very thorough and shared a lot of good information as she was conducting the exam. I would highly recommend Dr. Davis. I made my appointment for my annual review - 1 year out because I was so impressed.
    Houston — Mar 07, 2018
    About Dr. Angela Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487672754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

