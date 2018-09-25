Dr. Crowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Crowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Crowell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.
Locations
Wellstar American Family Care5001 Peachtree Blvd Ste 115, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 458-8929
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crowell made me feel comfortable to come into her office for annual check up and emergency services. She provided you with a supportive understanding that you are special. Walk in waits were longer, but you didn’t mind. You knew your time with her would received her professional advice, attention. The staff in her office were professionals they maintained the same standard set forth by Dr Crowell I would recommend Dr Crowell to anyone seeking outstanding services from a compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Angela Crowell, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992787428
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowell works at
Dr. Crowell speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.