Dr. Angela Crowell, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (29)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Crowell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown and Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

Dr. Crowell works at American Family Care Urgent Care in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellstar American Family Care
    Wellstar American Family Care
5001 Peachtree Blvd Ste 115, Atlanta, GA 30341 (770) 458-8929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory University Hospital Midtown
  • Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Ataxia
Bronchitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gastritis
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Stye
Tremor
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 25, 2018
    Stewart in Decatur — Sep 25, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Angela Crowell, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992787428
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Morehouse School of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowell works at American Family Care Urgent Care in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Crowell’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

