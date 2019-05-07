Dr. Angela Coscio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coscio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Coscio, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Coscio, MD is a Hematology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Coscio works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Health The Woodlands Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center17198 St Lukes Way Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coscio?
Dr. Angela Coscio is very knowledgable, kind, understanding, helpful. She's such a wonderful doctor that I decided to follow her form her original office in the TMC (Texas Medical Center) to the Woodlands, which is able an hour and a half away from my house. She is that good to travel for!!!!
About Dr. Angela Coscio, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1316111214
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coscio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coscio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coscio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coscio works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Coscio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coscio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coscio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coscio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.