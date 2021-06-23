Dr. Angela Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Collier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Collier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Collier works at
Locations
North Florida OB/GYN Associates, PA. - Oakleaf1075 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy Ste 109, Orange Park, FL 32065 Directions (904) 788-7154
Memorial Health University Physicians - Trauma and Surgical Care1680 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste A, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 640-4140
Women's Care1605 Kingsley Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 788-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since I am a mother of eleven children, I see her for gynecological health. She takes her time talking with me, advising me and is very kind.
About Dr. Angela Collier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255654257
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collier works at
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
