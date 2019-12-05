Dr. Angela Coleman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Coleman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Angela Coleman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Fort Wayne, IN.
Dr. Coleman works at
Locations
North Pointe Dental Care10505 LIMA RD, Fort Wayne, IN 46818 Directions (260) 208-1633
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coleman?
Fast and friendly service.
About Dr. Angela Coleman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1285851121
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Coleman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.