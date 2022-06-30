See All Plastic Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Angela Cheng, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Cheng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cheng works at WINSHIP CANCER INSTITUTE OF EMORY UNIVERSITY in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University
    1365 Clifton Rd NE Ste C Fl 2, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Grady Memorial Hospital
    80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 489-9000
  3. 3
    Emory University Hospital
    1365c Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-5233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Grady Memorial Hospital

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 30, 2022
    Dr. Cheng is truly amazing. I had double mastectomies 5 years ago and since then had many complications. She performed a miracle on my breasts. She still has to do another surgery for more cosmetic reasons. I had very little pain and my recovery was easier than any surgery I’ve had.
    Jennie Heidinger — Jun 30, 2022
    About Dr. Angela Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1821222308
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UTSW
    Residency
    • UT Houston Med Sch & MD Anderson Cancer Ctr
    Internship
    • University of Texas, Houston
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng works at WINSHIP CANCER INSTITUTE OF EMORY UNIVERSITY in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cheng’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

