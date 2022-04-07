See All Psychiatrists in Fayetteville, AR
Dr. Angela Chapman, MD

Psychiatry
3 (48)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Chapman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED.

Dr. Chapman works at PSYCHOLOGY & COUNSELING ASSOCIATES in Fayetteville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matthew J. Crouch MD Pllc
    1 W Sunbridge Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 443-5575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Apr 07, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Chapman since Fall 2021. My PCP didn't understand my struggles with ADHD, depression, and anxiety which I have struggled with since the early 90s. Dr. Chapman listened to my concerns and provided some suggestions and meds that have helped me start to return to a normal, productive life. Highly reccommend.
    Janet Knighten — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Angela Chapman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639197973
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Chapman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chapman works at PSYCHOLOGY & COUNSELING ASSOCIATES in Fayetteville, AR. View the full address on Dr. Chapman’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

