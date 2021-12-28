See All Neurologists in Jackson, MS
Dr. Angela Chandler, MD

Neurology
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Chandler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Chandler works at Baptist Medical Clinic Northtwn in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Neurological Associates
    1200 N State St Ste 420, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 355-3353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Epilepsy

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Angela Chandler, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083650345
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Of Ms Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    • Ms State University, Cum Laude
