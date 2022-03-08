Dr. Angela Carrero Caicedo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrero Caicedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Carrero Caicedo, MD
Overview
Dr. Angela Carrero Caicedo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Carrero Caicedo works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Ballantyne Medical Group15825 Ballantyne Medical Pl Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 908-2636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrero Caicedo?
Every time I visit Doctor Carrero, she is vey caring and concern about my health. She really cares and takes time to make recommendations to improve my health.
About Dr. Angela Carrero Caicedo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851662324
Education & Certifications
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE JUAN N. CORPAS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrero Caicedo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrero Caicedo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrero Caicedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrero Caicedo works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrero Caicedo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrero Caicedo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrero Caicedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrero Caicedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.