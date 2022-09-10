Dr. Angela Bucci, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Bucci, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Complete Therapy193 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 392-5160
COPC-Endocrinology Specialists400 Altair Pkwy Ste 3200, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 392-5160
Dr. Bucci is knowledgeable, friendly and efficient. I've been seeing her for several years for a thyroid condition after my regular MD kept telling me I was within the normal TSH range and I was "fine." I was definitely not. Dr. Bucci listened well and found a level that finally helped me feel normal again. I'm so grateful for her excellent care and highly recommend her to anyone who needs a specialist who will listen well and provide solutions.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Dr. Bucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucci has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucci.
