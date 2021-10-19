Dr. Brimhall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angela Brimhall, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Angela Brimhall, DO is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED.
Dr. Brimhall works at
Woseth Dermatology1548 E 4500 S Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 266-8841
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Care Health Systems
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was scheduled to see one of the other dermatologists, but he was running behind. I then saw Dr. Brimhall!! What a delightful, knowledgeable and personable! Thank you for your time and effectively helping with my issues..
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1770773061
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
- Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
