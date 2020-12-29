Dr. Angela Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Bowers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Bowers, MD is a Dermatologist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
-
1
P Dp of Texas LLC Dba Southlake Dermatology1170 N Carroll Ave, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 251-6500
-
2
Southlake Dermatology431 E State Highway 114 Ste 300, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 251-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowers?
Love this office. I can tell everyone cares about me from the front desk to the check out. Very efficient. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Angela Bowers, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1215964473
Education & Certifications
- Ut Southwestern Med Center
- Baylor University Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers works at
Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Intertrigo and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.