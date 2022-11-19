Dr. Angela Bookout, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bookout is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angela Bookout, DO
Overview
Dr. Angela Bookout, DO is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Edward Via College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Virginia Campus.
Dr. Bookout works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
SIA Dermatology1733 W Main St Ste 500, Dothan, AL 36301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bookout?
I love Dr. Book out and her staff. Very courteous and caring.
About Dr. Angela Bookout, DO
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1891028957
Education & Certifications
- Largo Medical Center-Nova Southeastern University
- University Hospitals, Richmond Medical Center
- Edward Via College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Virginia Campus
- Angelo State University Tx
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bookout has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bookout accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bookout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bookout works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bookout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bookout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bookout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bookout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.