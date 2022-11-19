See All Dermatologists in Dothan, AL
Overview

Dr. Angela Bookout, DO is a Dermatologist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Edward Via College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Virginia Campus.

Dr. Bookout works at SIA Dermatology in Dothan, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SIA Dermatology
    1733 W Main St Ste 500, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 19, 2022
    I love Dr. Book out and her staff. Very courteous and caring.
    Katherine — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Angela Bookout, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891028957
    Education & Certifications

    • Largo Medical Center-Nova Southeastern University
    Internship
• University Hospitals, Richmond Medical Center
    Medical Education
• Edward Via College Of Osteopathic Medicine-Virginia Campus
    • Angelo State University Tx
    • Dermatology
