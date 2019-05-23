See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Angela Boldo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (9)
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Angela Boldo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from State U Campinas Sch Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Boldo works at Mark A. Lupo M.d. P.A. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mark A. Lupo M.d. P.A.
    3050 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 342-9750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Osteopenia

Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 23, 2019
    I have had osteoporosis and Thyroid issues with 30+ years and have had a variety of endocrinologists as I move from one location to another. She is my favorite thus far. Patient, thorough, and extremely knowledgeable. I highly recommend her!
    — May 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Angela Boldo, MD
    About Dr. Angela Boldo, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407054638
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth Med Sch
    Residency
    • U Conn Sch Med
    Internship
    • U Conn Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • State U Campinas Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boldo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boldo works at Mark A. Lupo M.d. P.A. in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Boldo’s profile.

    Dr. Boldo has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

