Dr. Angela Bohnen, MD
Dr. Angela Bohnen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital.
Dr. Bohnen works at
Neurosurgery One - Littleton7780 S Broadway Ste 350, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Neurosurgery One - Lone Tree Park Meadows9980 Park Meadows Dr Ste 101, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
NeurosurgeryOne - Littleton7780 S Broadway Arapahoe Medical, Littleton, CO 80122 Directions (720) 638-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- OrthoColorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was losing my eyesight and once my docs found out why, I was immediately referred to Dr. Bohnen. We had a preop chat, then she and her team changed their schedules, expedited and orchestrated all of the components necessary, and in just days, I was in surgery. It was a long, tricky case and I am extremely blessed to be alive and actually able to SEE to write this. I cannot thank Dr. Bohnen enough for everything! Emily PA, the hospital team and office staff, the MRI staff, ICU staff and everyone involved get giant kudos for their participation in my care. Forever grateful!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1811289523
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- Feinberg School Of Medicine, Northwestern University
- University Of Louisville
- Centre College
- Neurosurgery
