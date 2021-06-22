Overview

Dr. Angela Blount, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Blount works at Ent Associates Of Alabama in Jasper, AL with other offices in Gardendale, AL and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.