Dr. Angela Bess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Angela Bess, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Bess works at
Locations
Kavanagh, Michael, MD19450 Deerfield Ave Ste 245, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 726-9680
Lisa Abernethy Christman M.d. Dermatology P.A.3900 Browning Pl Ste 202, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 781-9650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bess' for many many years. I highly recommend her. She has a small practice and you are not just another file pulled before your visit. She is a doctor that knows her patients. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
About Dr. Angela Bess, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bess has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bess speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bess. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bess.
