Dr. Angela Beckford, MD

Dermatology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Angela Beckford, MD is a Dermatologist in Clark, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.

Dr. Beckford works at Metropolitan Dermatology (Clark) in Clark, NJ with other offices in Kearny, NJ, West New York, NJ, Kenilworth, NJ, Jersey City, NJ, Staten Island, NY, Teaneck, NJ, Vineland, NJ, Elizabeth, NJ and South Plainfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    1075 CENTRAL AVE, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 574-1399
  2. 2
    Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery P.A.
    703 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 574-1399
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    449 60th St, West New York, NJ 07093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 861-4226
  4. 4
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    622 Boulevard, Kenilworth, NJ 07033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 241-3181
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
  5. 5
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    3202 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 861-4226
  6. 6
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    1324 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 448-4488
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  7. 7
    Clark Dermatology Teaneck
    757 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 837-3939
  8. 8
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    3071 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 691-1737
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
  9. 9
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    469 Morris Ave Ste 2, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 512-7900
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
  10. 10
    Metropolitan Dermatology
    114 Lakeview Ave, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 941-2227
    Monday
    7:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 01, 2020
    Confused over reviews saying Dr. Beckford is rude or otherwise unpleasant. She certainly treated Jean and me in a kindly fashion, listened to everything we had to say, gave us a good look-over, and then explained her diagnosis and suggested treatment. What else is to be expected of any physician? We went away thinking very highly of Dr. Beckford.
    Paul and Jean — Oct 01, 2020
    About Dr. Angela Beckford, MD

    Dermatology
    26 years of experience
    • 26 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1083872816
    • 1083872816
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Angela Beckford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beckford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beckford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beckford works at Metropolitan Dermatology (Clark) in Clark, NJ with other offices in Kearny, NJ, West New York, NJ, Kenilworth, NJ, Jersey City, NJ, Staten Island, NY, Teaneck, NJ, Vineland, NJ, Elizabeth, NJ and South Plainfield, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Beckford’s profile.

    Dr. Beckford has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

