Dr. Angela Baker, DO
Dr. Angela Baker, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cornelius, NC.
Novant Health Lakeside Family Physicians Jetton19485 Old Jetton Rd Ste 100, Cornelius, NC 28031 Directions (704) 908-2603Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1649851759
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
